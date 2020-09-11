BF Utilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.21% to Rs 3.45 croreNet profit of BF Utilities reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.21% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.73% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.452.14 61 19.2517.80 8 OPM %16.52-58.41 -12.575.39 - PBDT1.46-0.46 LP 5.8430.45 -81 PBT0.51-1.41 LP 1.9726.59 -93 NP0.72-1.01 LP 2.5227.17 -91
