Dharani Finance standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.200.2575.004.000.160.040.120.020.120.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)