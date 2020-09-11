Dharani Finance standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Dharani Finance rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.200.25 -20 OPM %75.004.00 -PBDT0.160.04 300 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.120.01 1100
