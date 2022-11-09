Sheela Foam Ltd Slips 1.12%

Sheela Foam Ltd has added 9.08% over last one month compared to 0.85% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.74% rise in the SENSEX

Sheela Foam Ltd fell 1.12% today to trade at Rs 2860.85. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.27% to quote at 42283.86. The index is down 0.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd decreased 0.95% and Havells India Ltd lost 0.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 6.42 % over last one year compared to the 1.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sheela Foam Ltd has added 9.08% over last one month compared to 0.85% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 606 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5334 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4054 on 13 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2547.95 on 22 Jun 2022.

