Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Nishabd Shelter launches virtual dog adoption program first time in India
HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Sanmit Infra approves sub-division of 10-for-1
-
Sales decline 72.41% to Rs 0.16 croreNet loss of Shelter Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.41% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.58 -72 OPM %-12.5050.00 -PBDT00.35 -100 PBT-0.030.32 PL NP-0.040.26 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU