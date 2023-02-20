Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

California Software Company Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Arshiya Ltd and Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2023.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd tumbled 10.04% to Rs 60.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8985 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 16.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 80897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25735 shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd lost 9.63% to Rs 169.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17731 shares in the past one month.

Arshiya Ltd fell 9.17% to Rs 5.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd plummeted 8.21% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3267 shares in the past one month.

