Reliance Capital gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Reliance Capital announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to A (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company.
CARE has stated this action is primarily due to extension of timeline for progress of planned divestments in various companies.
