JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Home Finance gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Reliance Capital gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

Reliance Capital announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to A (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company.

CARE has stated this action is primarily due to extension of timeline for progress of planned divestments in various companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 11:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU