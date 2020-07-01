Elpro International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 74.71% to Rs 16.58 croreNet profit of Elpro International reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.71% to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.02% to Rs 13.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 166.66% to Rs 109.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.589.49 75 109.8141.18 167 OPM %44.27-138.36 -28.5913.74 - PBDT6.60-10.61 LP 18.88117.02 -84 PBT5.54-10.84 LP 16.42116.11 -86 NP4.94-2.93 LP 13.9799.92 -86
