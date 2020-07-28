Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.14 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shivam Dube bowls second-most expensive over in T20I, Twitterati trolls the bowler
Teenaged shooter comes forward to help pandemic victims
Sebi bans URO Autotech, asks to refund Rs 1.75 cr to investors
Feeling 'cheated' by parties & govts, many returning migrants question why they cast votes
-
Sales decline 32.83% to Rs 114.65 croreNet Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.83% to Rs 114.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 587.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 635.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales114.65170.69 -33 587.83635.57 -8 OPM %2.199.24 -8.7812.97 - PBDT-10.072.30 PL -0.4335.07 PL PBT-23.96-14.49 -65 -54.24-13.69 -296 NP-13.17-22.43 41 -37.13-18.21 -104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU