Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.83% to Rs 114.65 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.83% to Rs 114.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 587.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 635.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales114.65170.69 -33 587.83635.57 -8 OPM %2.199.24 -8.7812.97 - PBDT-10.072.30 PL -0.4335.07 PL PBT-23.96-14.49 -65 -54.24-13.69 -296 NP-13.17-22.43 41 -37.13-18.21 -104

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:32 IST

