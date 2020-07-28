3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 239.73 croreNet profit of 3i Infotech rose 429.80% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 239.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 280.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales239.73280.12 -14 OPM %8.707.02 -PBDT16.919.02 87 PBT12.043.73 223 NP10.491.98 430
