3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 239.73 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech rose 429.80% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 239.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 280.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales239.73280.12 -14 OPM %8.707.02 -PBDT16.919.02 87 PBT12.043.73 223 NP10.491.98 430

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:11 IST

