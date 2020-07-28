NIIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 1057.00 crore

Net profit of NIIT Technologies declined 8.79% to Rs 79.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 1057.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 962.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1057.00962.7016.0414.39173.40156.00126.90115.9079.9087.60

