NIIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 1057.00 crore

Net profit of NIIT Technologies declined 8.79% to Rs 79.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 1057.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 962.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1057.00962.70 10 OPM %16.0414.39 -PBDT173.40156.00 11 PBT126.90115.90 9 NP79.9087.60 -9

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:20 IST

