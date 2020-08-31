Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Teenaged shooter comes forward to help pandemic victims
Feeling 'cheated' by parties & govts, many returning migrants question why they cast votes
Vadodara boy who lost hands, legs in accident to write class 12 exam using elbow
Cop rushes snakebite victim to hospital amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
Sales decline 78.08% to Rs 38.09 croreNet Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.08% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 173.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.09173.78 -78 OPM %-22.8712.45 -PBDT-20.618.99 PL PBT-33.42-5.42 -517 NP-30.79-8.42 -266
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU