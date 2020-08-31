JUST IN
Business Standard

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.08% to Rs 38.09 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.08% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 173.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.09173.78 -78 OPM %-22.8712.45 -PBDT-20.618.99 PL PBT-33.42-5.42 -517 NP-30.79-8.42 -266

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 14:47 IST

