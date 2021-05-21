Praj Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Automotive Axles Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2021.

Automotive Axles Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2021.

Praj Industries Ltd tumbled 6.47% to Rs 355.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Automotive Axles Ltd crashed 5.24% to Rs 1324. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4631 shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 260.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16977 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 10.88. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd slipped 4.70% to Rs 323.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)