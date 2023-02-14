Shree Cement whole time director Prakash Narayan Chhangani resigns

Shree Cement said that Prakash Narayan Chhangani, has resigned from the post of whole time director with effect from close of business hours on 13 February 2023.

Chhangani resigned from the post to pursue his career outside the organization.

Shree Cement is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and cement related products. It is regarded as one of the most efficient and environment friendly company in the global cement industry.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 41.5% to Rs 282.07 crore despite of 18.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,299.26 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.32% to Rs 24,248.50 on the BSE.

