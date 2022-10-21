Mastek consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 625.30 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 9.42% to Rs 79.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 625.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 533.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

