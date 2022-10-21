Mastek consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 625.30 croreNet profit of Mastek rose 9.42% to Rs 79.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 625.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 533.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales625.30533.93 17 OPM %17.1821.13 -PBDT109.06118.67 -8 PBT91.97108.25 -15 NP79.1072.29 9
