Mastek consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 625.30 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 9.42% to Rs 79.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 625.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 533.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales625.30533.93 17 OPM %17.1821.13 -PBDT109.06118.67 -8 PBT91.97108.25 -15 NP79.1072.29 9

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 09:15 IST

