Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 3519.82 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 22.55% to Rs 418.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 341.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 3519.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2869.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

