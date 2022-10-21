Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 3519.82 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 22.55% to Rs 418.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 341.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 3519.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2869.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3519.822869.23 23 OPM %17.5517.36 -PBDT635.20525.66 21 PBT555.05459.66 21 NP418.46341.46 23

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 09:27 IST

