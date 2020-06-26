Umang Dairies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ganges Securities Ltd, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd and IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2020.

Umang Dairies Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 53.1 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12992 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd lost 8.47% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1498 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd tumbled 8.42% to Rs 58.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11066 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd shed 7.17% to Rs 31.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3702 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd fell 6.73% to Rs 1017.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3002 shares in the past one month.

