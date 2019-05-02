Shree Digvijay Cement Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 108.67 croreNet loss of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. reported to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 108.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 124.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.59% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 432.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 413.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales108.67124.76 -13 432.92413.34 5 OPM %0.1215.16 -5.3111.39 - PBDT2.5818.61 -86 27.3143.51 -37 PBT-3.5112.73 PL 3.3220.63 -84 NP-2.248.30 PL 2.0613.37 -85
