Ambuja Cements in focus after Q1 result
Business Standard

Stampede Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.89 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 86.44% to Rs 13.13 crore

Net Loss of Stampede Capital reported to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 86.44% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 61.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 52.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.77% to Rs 156.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.1396.83 -86 156.99230.10 -32 OPM %-153.85-2.82 --10.264.91 - PBDT-15.43-2.03 -660 -16.5510.46 PL PBT-14.68-15.58 6 -29.49-18.33 -61 NP-37.89-54.62 31 -61.42-52.94 -16

Thu, May 02 2019.

