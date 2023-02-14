Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 552.94% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net Loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 552.94% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.110.170.90-188.240-0.33-0.07-0.40-0.07-0.40

