Volumes spurt at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

JSW Steel Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 March 2021.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd notched up volume of 10.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 17.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58428 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.259.50. Volumes stood at 28159 shares in the last session.

JSW Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 26.05 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.90% to Rs.441.65. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd clocked volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47544 shares. The stock gained 7.27% to Rs.852.00. Volumes stood at 47234 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 66.46 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.66% to Rs.30.50. Volumes stood at 87.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 8.99 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.98% to Rs.1,079.90. Volumes stood at 8.98 lakh shares in the last session.

