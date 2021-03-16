Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

CL Educate Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd, Zenith Exports Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2021.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd tumbled 12.28% to Rs 20 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 57328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15003 shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 90.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17000 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd lost 9.46% to Rs 0.67. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21706 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd plummeted 7.58% to Rs 67.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1694 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd corrected 6.47% to Rs 1012.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

