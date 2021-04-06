Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 24.13 points or 0.16% at 14779.73 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.92%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.72%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.6%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.3%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.15%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.5%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.28%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.13%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.02 or 0.1% at 49108.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.8 points or 0.14% at 14657.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.94 points or 0.54% at 20956.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.66 points or 0.59% at 6929.94.

On BSE,1631 shares were trading in green, 1145 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)