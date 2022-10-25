Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 1733.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2921.05% to Rs 5.74 croreNet profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 1733.33% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2921.05% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.740.19 2921 OPM %9.7615.79 -PBDT0.560.03 1767 PBT0.550.03 1733 NP0.550.03 1733
