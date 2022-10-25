JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Market may open lower
Business Standard

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 1733.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2921.05% to Rs 5.74 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 1733.33% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2921.05% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.740.19 2921 OPM %9.7615.79 -PBDT0.560.03 1767 PBT0.550.03 1733 NP0.550.03 1733

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU