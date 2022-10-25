Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 1733.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2921.05% to Rs 5.74 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 1733.33% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2921.05% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.740.199.7615.790.560.030.550.030.550.03

