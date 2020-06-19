The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements declined 13.24% to Rs 143.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1526.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.29% to Rs 604.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 510.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 5285.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5060.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1381.741526.51 -9 5285.425060.24 4 OPM %20.2921.20 -21.7120.64 - PBDT268.70321.13 -16 1108.781018.03 9 PBT185.21243.92 -24 792.24718.07 10 NP143.08164.91 -13 604.14510.72 18
