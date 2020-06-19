The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 13.24% to Rs 143.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1526.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.29% to Rs 604.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 510.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 5285.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5060.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

