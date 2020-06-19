The Ramco Cements standalone net profit declines 11.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements declined 11.61% to Rs 146.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1526.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.82% to Rs 601.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 505.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 5285.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5060.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1381.741526.51 -9 5285.425060.24 4 OPM %20.2121.30 -21.5020.48 - PBDT268.99323.34 -17 1102.471014.10 9 PBT185.74246.66 -25 787.21715.58 10 NP146.17165.37 -12 601.09505.89 19
