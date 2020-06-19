The Ramco Cements standalone net profit declines 11.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 11.61% to Rs 146.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 1381.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1526.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.82% to Rs 601.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 505.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 5285.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5060.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1381.741526.515285.425060.2420.2121.3021.5020.48268.99323.341102.471014.10185.74246.66787.21715.58146.17165.37601.09505.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)