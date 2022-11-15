Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shree Worstex appoints director
Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shree Pushkar Chemicals spurts as Maharashtra-based unit commences operations
Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Basic materials shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 32.51% to Rs 14.78 croreNet Loss of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.51% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.7821.90 -33 OPM %-38.16-11.78 -PBDT-5.960.43 PL PBT-6.480.12 PL NP-4.85-0.61 -695
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU