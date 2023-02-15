JUST IN
HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.77% to Rs 37.64 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.77% to Rs 37.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.6427.52 37 OPM %7.864.87 -PBDT1.810.34 432 PBT0.74-0.64 LP NP0.40-0.54 LP

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

