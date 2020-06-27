Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 47.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.32% to Rs 86.67 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 47.06% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.32% to Rs 86.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.58% to Rs 35.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.36% to Rs 346.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 451.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

86.67117.63346.33451.9212.458.9914.5114.8510.579.9051.4565.807.737.4439.9955.8411.257.6535.7140.85

