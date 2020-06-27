Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 47.06% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.32% to Rs 86.67 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 47.06% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.32% to Rs 86.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.58% to Rs 35.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.36% to Rs 346.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 451.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.67117.63 -26 346.33451.92 -23 OPM %12.458.99 -14.5114.85 - PBDT10.579.90 7 51.4565.80 -22 PBT7.737.44 4 39.9955.84 -28 NP11.257.65 47 35.7140.85 -13
