S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.23% to Rs 168.37 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels declined 85.28% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.23% to Rs 168.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 222.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.05% to Rs 46.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.11% to Rs 808.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 826.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

