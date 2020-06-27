S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.23% to Rs 168.37 croreNet profit of S P Apparels declined 85.28% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.23% to Rs 168.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 222.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.05% to Rs 46.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.11% to Rs 808.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 826.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales168.37222.22 -24 808.97826.38 -2 OPM %10.5514.85 -10.2816.20 - PBDT13.5035.37 -62 84.07131.03 -36 PBT5.1629.88 -83 54.14109.45 -51 NP2.8119.09 -85 46.9273.37 -36
