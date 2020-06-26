JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nahar Capital & Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 86.60% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Patel Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 62.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 478.50 crore

Net loss of Patel Engineering reported to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 478.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 490.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.16% to Rs 37.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 2333.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2069.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales478.50490.40 -2 2333.062069.89 13 OPM %-19.751.98 -4.3413.38 - PBDT-69.9825.17 PL 119.82240.71 -50 PBT-84.7813.78 PL 61.19199.78 -69 NP-62.4812.05 PL 37.1682.87 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 19:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU