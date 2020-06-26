Patel Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 62.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 478.50 crore

Net loss of Patel Engineering reported to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 478.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 490.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.16% to Rs 37.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 2333.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2069.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

