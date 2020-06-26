Patel Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 62.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
ISMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.46 crore in the December 2019 quarter
RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 478.50 croreNet loss of Patel Engineering reported to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 478.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 490.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.16% to Rs 37.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 2333.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2069.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales478.50490.40 -2 2333.062069.89 13 OPM %-19.751.98 -4.3413.38 - PBDT-69.9825.17 PL 119.82240.71 -50 PBT-84.7813.78 PL 61.19199.78 -69 NP-62.4812.05 PL 37.1682.87 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU