Shri Bajrang Alliance receives FSSC 22000 plant certification

Indicating food safety systems in manufacturing

Shri Bajrang Alliance announced that its (Agro Division) is now FSSC 22000 Certified Plant Certified by TUV NORD CERT GmbH. The company audit was conducted post covid-19 and was rating (version 5) which is the latest, advance and safe version for Food Manufacturing.

Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 is an internationally accepted certification scheme based on a combination of ISO 22000 sector specific PRP and FSSC additional requirements. FSSC 22000 has been developed in respond to customer demands for a recognizable standard against which a food safety management system can be audited and certified.

First Published: Thu, January 14 2021. 20:02 IST

