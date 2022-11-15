Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 546.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 82.38% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 546.97% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 82.38% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.418.00-2.1322.755.571.095.190.324.270.66

