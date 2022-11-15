Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 546.97% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 82.38% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 546.97% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 82.38% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.418.00 -82 OPM %-2.1322.75 -PBDT5.571.09 411 PBT5.190.32 1522 NP4.270.66 547

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:28 IST

