BPL standalone net profit declines 34.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 11.86 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 34.08% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.869.7219.063.502.313.091.762.671.762.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)