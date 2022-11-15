BPL standalone net profit declines 34.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BPL reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 11.86 croreNet profit of BPL declined 34.08% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.869.72 22 OPM %19.063.50 -PBDT2.313.09 -25 PBT1.762.67 -34 NP1.762.67 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU