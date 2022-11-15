JUST IN
BPL standalone net profit declines 34.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 11.86 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 34.08% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.869.72 22 OPM %19.063.50 -PBDT2.313.09 -25 PBT1.762.67 -34 NP1.762.67 -34

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:27 IST

