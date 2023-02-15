Shri Venkatesh Refineries standalone net profit declines 3.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 159.72 crore

Net profit of Shri Venkatesh Refineries declined 3.05% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 159.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.159.72145.025.967.127.068.986.808.765.725.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)