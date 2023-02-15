Shri Venkatesh Refineries standalone net profit declines 3.05% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 159.72 croreNet profit of Shri Venkatesh Refineries declined 3.05% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 159.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales159.72145.02 10 OPM %5.967.12 -PBDT7.068.98 -21 PBT6.808.76 -22 NP5.725.90 -3
