Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sebi disposes of case against IDFC Asset Management Company, BNP Paribas Asset Management
ED slaps Rs 5 cr penalty on Shriram Transport Finance
M&M Financial gains after Q1 PAT spurts 298%
Women fund managers at meagre 8% of industry count: Morningstar report
-
Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 1.14 croreNet Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.141.02 12 OPM %0-69.61 -PBDT-0.01-0.71 99 PBT-0.07-0.74 91 NP-0.07-0.74 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU