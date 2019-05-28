Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 62.02 crore

Net profit of declined 52.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 62.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.21% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 257.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

