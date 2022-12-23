Shriram Finance's AUM touch Rs 33,000 cr in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Shriram Finance announced today that the AUM of the company in the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TG) combined touched Rs 33,000 crore. The growth has been on the back of an economic turnaround, rural markets revival and pick up in infrastructural activity. This has in turn driven up demand for financing of commercial vehicles, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and two-wheelers.

Shriram Finance caters to the diversified financial needs of 13,50,000 customers through its 498 branches and over 10,000 employees in the states of AP & TG. The company has a large fixed deposit franchise in AP & TG totalling over Rs 2930 crore, with over 46,000 depositors. The growth strategy for the Company will be focused on driving the self-employed and the MSME economy.

