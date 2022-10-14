JUST IN
NMDC fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

Record date is 28 October 2022

NMDC has fixed 28 October 2022 as record date for the purpose of identification of shareholders of NMDC (demerged company) to whom the shares of NMDC Steel (resulting company) would be required to be issued and allotted by NMDC Steel pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 12:54 IST

