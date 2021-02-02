Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd in demand

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1348, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% gain in NIFTY and a 16.86% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1348, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.87% on the day, quoting at 14547.6. The Sensex is at 49555.64, up 1.97%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has added around 25.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15702.45, up 2.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1358, up 1.22% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up 39.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% gain in NIFTY and a 16.86% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)