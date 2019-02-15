Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 24.56% to Rs 20.86 crore

Net profit of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation rose 85.71% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.56% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales20.8627.65 -25 OPM %52.7827.59 -PBDT0.790.86 -8 PBT0.750.85 -12 NP1.040.56 86

