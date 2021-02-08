Shyam Telecom Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd and Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2021.

Shyam Telecom Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 5.83 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2791 shares in the past one month.

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 9.78% to Rs 7.66. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2093 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd lost 9.77% to Rs 291.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6388 shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd shed 7.60% to Rs 154.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4602 shares in the past one month.

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd dropped 7.49% to Rs 5.31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1308 shares in the past one month.

