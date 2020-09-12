JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.28% to Rs 24.10 crore

Net Loss of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.28% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.1060.68 -60 OPM %-7.633.05 -PBDT-1.76-16.96 90 PBT-7.32-22.57 68 NP-7.32-22.57 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU