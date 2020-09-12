Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.28% to Rs 24.10 croreNet Loss of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.28% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.1060.68 -60 OPM %-7.633.05 -PBDT-1.76-16.96 90 PBT-7.32-22.57 68 NP-7.32-22.57 68
