FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 47.13 points or 0.37% at 12727.43 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, DFM Foods Ltd (down 4.22%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.16%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.91%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 1.83%),Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 1.5%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.25%), Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.25%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.2%), and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 0.82%).

On the other hand, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 8%), Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 5.54%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (up 5.46%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 660.79 or 1.3% at 51392.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 186.5 points or 1.25% at 15110.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 298.83 points or 1.56% at 19394.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.05 points or 1.49% at 6540.93.

On BSE,1747 shares were trading in green, 1175 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)