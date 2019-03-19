Sicagen India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Ashapura Minechem Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, GTN Industries Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2019.
Sicagen India Ltd surged 14.26% to Rs 27.65 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12008 shares in the past one month.
Ashapura Minechem Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 32.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48226 shares in the past one month.
N K Industries Ltd spiked 8.86% to Rs 43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1227 shares in the past one month.
GTN Industries Ltd exploded 8.81% to Rs 10.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1548 shares in the past one month.
Usha Martin Ltd rose 7.99% to Rs 36.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
