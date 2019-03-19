JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Viaan Industries to acquire 50% stake in Mumbai based tech firm Avalance Technology

Board of Orbit Exports approves buyback of equity shares up to Rs 10 cr
Business Standard

Sicagen India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, GTN Industries Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2019.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, GTN Industries Ltd and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2019.

Sicagen India Ltd surged 14.26% to Rs 27.65 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12008 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 32.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48226 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd spiked 8.86% to Rs 43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1227 shares in the past one month.

GTN Industries Ltd exploded 8.81% to Rs 10.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1548 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd rose 7.99% to Rs 36.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 12:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements