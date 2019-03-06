Sicagen India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2019.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd, Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2019.

surged 20.00% to Rs 25.8 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3805 shares in the past one month.

soared 19.97% to Rs 20.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4443 shares in the past one month.

spiked 19.92% to Rs 6.26. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8438 shares in the past one month.

spurt 19.92% to Rs 45.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 880 shares in the past one month.

rose 17.13% to Rs 31.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22121 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)