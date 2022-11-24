Konkan Railway Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 37.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC wins bid for commercial space in New Delhi
IRCTC spurts on digital data monetisation plans
Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Khaitan (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 14.17% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 71.18% to Rs 1189.83 croreNet profit of Konkan Railway Corporation reported to Rs 37.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.18% to Rs 1189.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 695.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1189.83695.07 71 OPM %7.13-7.91 -PBDT62.35-68.64 LP PBT37.95-87.00 LP NP37.95-87.00 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU