Konkan Railway Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 37.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation reported to Rs 37.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.18% to Rs 1189.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 695.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1189.83695.077.13-7.9162.35-68.6437.95-87.0037.95-87.00

