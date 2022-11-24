Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 52.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 3309.75 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India declined 52.23% to Rs 708.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1483.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 3309.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3291.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3309.753291.0812.2549.231133.392107.32858.981832.37708.561483.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)