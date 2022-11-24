Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 52.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 3309.75 croreNet profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India declined 52.23% to Rs 708.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1483.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 3309.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3291.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3309.753291.08 1 OPM %12.2549.23 -PBDT1133.392107.32 -46 PBT858.981832.37 -53 NP708.561483.35 -52
