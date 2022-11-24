Essar Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 569.41 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 99.34% to Rs 0.34 croreNet Loss of Essar Power reported to Rs 569.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 995.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.34% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.3451.19 -99 OPM %-33508.8219.34 -PBDT-306.30-163.03 -88 PBT-308.24-166.65 -85 NP-569.41-995.24 43
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
