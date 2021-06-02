Volumes soar at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 111.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.70 lakh shares

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 June 2021.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 111.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.24% to Rs.364.95. Volumes stood at 4.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 127.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.66% to Rs.565.60. Volumes stood at 25.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.67% to Rs.511.00. Volumes stood at 87.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd saw volume of 86343 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16036 shares. The stock increased 5.34% to Rs.2,334.25. Volumes stood at 16001 shares in the last session.

Aarti Drugs Ltd notched up volume of 22.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.761.20. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.

