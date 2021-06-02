Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 258.17 points or 0.94% at 27263.54 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.05%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.95%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 1.92%),Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 1.9%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mindtree Ltd (down 1.75%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.71%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.39%), Majesco Ltd (down 1.38%), and Infosys Ltd (down 1.14%).

On the other hand, Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 6.14%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 5.29%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 399.98 or 0.77% at 51534.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.75 points or 0.55% at 15489.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.98 points or 1.04% at 23766.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.97 points or 1.23% at 7540.83.

On BSE,1999 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)